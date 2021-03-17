Dr. Betsy Felser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Felser, MD
Dr. Betsy Felser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh graduated in 1992.
Dr. Felser works at
221 E Walnut St Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91101 (626) 844-9111
Dr. Felser helped my husband recover from 2 cancer surgeries ( one right after another for a failed resection), sepsis, septic shock and more. She partnered with us in every aspect of his care even though not in the hospital. She is caring, concerned, always got back to us and was proactive, asking how he was doing even when we did not contact her.....My husband was in the hospital for about 40 days over the last 4 months and almost died, but is now almost totally recovered. She does not take insurance but is worth every penny and charges fairly. And her office assistant, Michelle is fantastic... always following through. They are an incredible team.
Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144292897
- Northwestern University
University of Pittsburgh graduated in 1992
Northwestern University graduated 1988
