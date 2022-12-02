Overview

Dr. Betsy English, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. English works at Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.