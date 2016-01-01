See All General Dentists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Betsy Davis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Davis works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dentofacial Anomalies
Puncture Aspiration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dentofacial Anomalies
Puncture Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Dr. Betsy Davis, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1518983857
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betsy Davis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

