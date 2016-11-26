Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM
Dr. Betsy Brogan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Betsy Brogan Dpm Inc.2925 Vernon Pl Ste 302, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 381-4042
Winton Hls Medcl. and Health Center Inc.1740 Langdon Farm Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 Directions (513) 631-7100
Community Pharmacy1019 Linn St, Cincinnati, OH 45203 Directions (513) 233-7100
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
she's very good she's the kind of doctor that will take care of your feet and we'll have you to come back also let you know that if there's a problem to call her no matter what time or Day a holiday she's a good friend she loves to listen to you she gives you good advice her staff the receptionist the nurses a very nice kind respectful helpful joyful lovable the kind of people that the whole wide world needs to see and here from when you first walk through the door they're happy it makes me??
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851316798
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brogan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
