Dr. Betsy Beers, MD
Dr. Betsy Beers, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dermatology Associates350 NW 76th Dr Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-4051
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have seen Dr Beers for many years. She is an excellent Dermatologist who care deeply for her patients very knowledgeable and experienced. Prompt and thorough with her appointments. I would recommend her without wavering to any of my friends.
About Dr. Betsy Beers, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Beers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Beers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.