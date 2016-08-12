See All General Dentists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD

Dentistry
5 (163)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Ayers works at Dental Center of Carrollton in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dr D David Riley, DMD
Dr. Dr D David Riley, DMD
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Center of Carrollton
    409 DIXIE ST, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 834-9682

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Bite Adjustment
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Bite Adjustment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osseous Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ayers?

    Aug 12, 2016
    Dr. Ayers and her staff are the best. I was quickly seated and the procedure was painless. Dr. Ayers spent extra time with me to explain what she was doing.
    Ian C in Carrollton, GA — Aug 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ayers to family and friends

    Dr. Ayers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ayers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD.

    About Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295942886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayers works at Dental Center of Carrollton in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ayers’s profile.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Betsy Ayers, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.