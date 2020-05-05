See All Family Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Betina Greer, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Betina Greer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Greer works at Platinum Providers Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Platinum Providers Medical Group
    6900 Brockton Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 781-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Harold W Jackson DO
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 774-2942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Health Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Home Sleep Study
Health Screening
Hepatitis A Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Betina Greer, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316924582
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betina Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greer works at Platinum Providers Medical Group in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

