Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steindel-Spargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Steindel-Spargo works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 890-4829Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steindel-Spargo?
Great experience.
About Dr. Bethel Steindel-Spargo, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1205820743
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Of Los Anggeles
- Chldns Hospital Of Los Anggeles
- Chldns Hosp Of Los Anggeles
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steindel-Spargo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steindel-Spargo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steindel-Spargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steindel-Spargo works at
Dr. Steindel-Spargo speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Steindel-Spargo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steindel-Spargo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steindel-Spargo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steindel-Spargo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.