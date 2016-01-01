Dr. Bethany Wisotzkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisotzkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Wisotzkey, MD
Dr. Bethany Wisotzkey, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1734
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Bethany Wisotzkey, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467778027
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Childrens Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Wisotzkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisotzkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
