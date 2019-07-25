See All Internal Medicine Doctors in South Bend, IN
Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Lagrange Hospital.

Dr. Vanderzwaag works at Oak Street Health LaSalle Park in South Bend, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health LaSalle Park
    4401 W Western Ave Ste C, South Bend, IN 46619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
  2. 2
    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart
    3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 295-7178

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Lagrange Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Mammography
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Mammography

HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  Bird Flu
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    ChadF — Jul 25, 2019
    About Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639178650
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bethany Vanderzwaag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderzwaag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderzwaag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderzwaag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderzwaag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderzwaag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderzwaag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderzwaag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.