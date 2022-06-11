Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethany Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Bethany Tucker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
-
1
Bethany Tucker Practice10700 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 556-0255Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
A&c Health Care Unlimited Llc.2650 Jones Way Ste 8, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 577-7977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
Very kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Bethany Tucker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639387954
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.