Dr. Bethany Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bethany Skinner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
University of Michigan Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 305-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Dr. Skinner performed an abdominal myomectomy and removed fibroids. I lost little to no blood during the procedure and the best part of all is that I was able to conceive my 2 children after the surgery. I will forever be grateful. She is pleasant, excellent bedside manners and compassionate physician. I strongly recommend Dr. Skinner for GYN procedures.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275689952
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
