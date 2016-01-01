Overview

Dr. Bethany Pellegrino, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grant Memorial Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Potomac Valley Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Pellegrino works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.