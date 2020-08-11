Overview

Dr. Bethany Luce, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They completed their residency with BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Luce works at Optima Medcial in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.