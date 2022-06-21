Overview

Dr. Bethany Lema, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Lema works at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.