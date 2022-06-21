Dr. Bethany Lema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Lema, MD
Overview
Dr. Bethany Lema, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center665 ELM ST, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 845-3378Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lema is an outstanding dermatologist
About Dr. Bethany Lema, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- U Rochester
- Dermatology
