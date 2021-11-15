Dr. Bethany King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany King, MD
Overview
Dr. Bethany King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.
Locations
Kansas Surgical Arts LLC3460 N Ridge Rd Ste 160, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 722-1333
Lakes Cosmetic Institute14 Maple St, Gilford, NH 03249 Directions (603) 527-8127
Sono Bello10787 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 601-6489
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is so nice and informative
About Dr. Bethany King, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063621449
Education & Certifications
- Glasgold Group Plastic Surgery--Aafprs
- University of Iowa
- Mayo Clinic
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
