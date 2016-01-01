Dr. Bethany Devito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Devito, MD
Overview
Dr. Bethany Devito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Devito works at
Locations
Northwell Health600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 387-3990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4281
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bethany Devito, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790845840
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devito works at
Dr. Devito has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devito speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Devito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.