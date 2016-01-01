See All Urologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Bethany Desroches, MD

Urology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bethany Desroches, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Desroches works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County
    451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Bethany Desroches, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1982015020
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bethany Desroches, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desroches is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desroches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desroches works at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Desroches’s profile.

    Dr. Desroches has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desroches.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desroches, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desroches appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

