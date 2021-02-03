Dr. Bethany Cluskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cluskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Cluskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bethany Cluskey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Cluskey works at
Locations
Northwestern Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultants LLC676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1880, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 642-9844
Northwest Health - La Porte1007 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 326-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cluskey is very thorough, patient and I feel like she genuinely cares about me and my family even though this was my first visit with her. She also responds to messages quickly which I can't appreciate enough.
About Dr. Bethany Cluskey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1841580644
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cluskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cluskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cluskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cluskey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cluskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cluskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cluskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cluskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.