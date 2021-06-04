Dr. Bethany Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bethany Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Bethany Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Primary office806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 450, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 536-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell was so kind and friendly. She made me feel very comfortable and listened to any questions and concerns I had. Her entire office is staffed with friendly kind welcoming people. I had moved here from out of state an she was just so wonderful.
About Dr. Bethany Campbell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mountain Area Hlth Ed-U NC
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.