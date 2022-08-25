Overview

Dr. Bethany Burge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.



Dr. Burge works at Rush Thoracic Surgeons - Arlington Heights in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.