Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD is a dermatologist in Hickory, NC. Dr. Bergamo completed a residency at University of Alabama. She currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bergamo is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology315 19th St SE Ste 200, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 325-9849
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
About Dr. Bethany Bergamo, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- University Medical Center, Greenville, Nc
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergamo?
Frequently Asked Questions
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergamo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergamo.
