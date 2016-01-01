Overview

Dr. Bethanie Hammond, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Hammond works at Baptist Health Medical Group Womens Diagnostic Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.