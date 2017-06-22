Overview

Dr. Beth Zavell, MD is a Dermatologist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Zavell works at Dermatology Associates in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.