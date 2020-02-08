See All Family Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Beth Yegerlehner, MD

Family Medicine
2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Beth Yegerlehner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with St Francis Hospital & Health Centers Indianapolis

Dr. Yegerlehner works at Franciscan Physician Network Southport Family & Sports Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Franciscan Physician Network Southport Family & Sports Medicine
    7825 McFarland Ln Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 888-5500

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Feb 08, 2020
    A great MD. To visit. Dr. Beth will attend to you needs. Always attentive and knowledgeable of her profession.
    David B. Roll — Feb 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beth Yegerlehner, MD
    About Dr. Beth Yegerlehner, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1275534356
    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital & Health Centers Indianapolis
    Dr. Beth Yegerlehner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yegerlehner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yegerlehner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yegerlehner works at Franciscan Physician Network Southport Family & Sports Medicine in Indianapolis, IN.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yegerlehner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yegerlehner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yegerlehner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

