Dr. Beth Valashinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Valashinas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. Valashinas works at
Locations
Texas Health Care5801 Oakbend Trl Ste 175, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (682) 707-9965
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the most caring doctors I've ever had. She takes time to listen to me and offers practical solutions. She, if it's not too pointed an observation, may work too hard! In this COVID time, she still takes time to call me, even if the hour is late. The staff are amazing and care as deeply as Dr. Valashinas. I could not recommend her, and her staff more highly.
About Dr. Beth Valashinas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114184306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valashinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valashinas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valashinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valashinas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valashinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Valashinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valashinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valashinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valashinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.