Dr. Beth Tozer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Women's Center - Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 373-6560
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Tozer for a few years now and love her! She spends a ton of time with me and answers all of my questions. Our first baby is due in November and I feel very confident that she is my doctor!
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184887481
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Tozer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tozer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tozer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tozer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tozer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tozer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tozer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.