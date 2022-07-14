Overview

Dr. Beth Sum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Sum works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.