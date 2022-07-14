See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Beth Sum, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Sum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Sum works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge
    1875 Dempster St Ste 145, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 318-9350
  2. 2
    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Buffalo Grove - McHenry
    210 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 318-9350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 14, 2022
    I LOVE THE ENTIRE PRACTICE DR. Sum is great .. Don’t be so quick to judge her she super professional and does her job . I’ve gone to this practice for 12 years have had all of the doctors in that office Handel my care at least twice . Before you judge this office remember one thing they don’t just deal with beautiful pregnancy and Pap smears . The patients before your appointment just found out her Ivf failed or brought their miscarriage in a bag for doctor to check. So if sometimes they can’t express their happiness to see you it’s because they’re trying sometimes trying really hard to not fall apart with sadness and not pass the negativity to others .. I get no one is perfect … but I also understand what doctors and health care providers have to endure and still have and maintain a poker face .
    BB — Jul 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Beth Sum, MD
    About Dr. Beth Sum, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780643734
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Sum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

