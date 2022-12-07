Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Tenafly Pediatrics1135 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-8600
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Stein, I can't thank you enough for the special, excellent care you're providing me and for being the one-of-a-kind gift you are to your patients. I am grateful that you are my doctor, and I have complete trust in you and your abilities.As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and express our reasons for gratitude, you are one special person in my life for whom I am grateful.
About Dr. Beth Stein, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710146865
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
