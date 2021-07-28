Overview

Dr. Beth Stefanchik, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital and Northern Dutchess Hospital.



Dr. Stefanchik works at Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.