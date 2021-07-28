Dr. Beth Stefanchik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Stefanchik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Stefanchik, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Locations
1
Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC117 Marys Ave Ste 105, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 340-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, attentive, open, respectful, concerned, kind, relaxed but focused, deeply knowledgeable, she addressed issues directly, and considered related possible issues for follow up. All with a light touch. She is one of the really good doctors. Office staff also exceptional.
About Dr. Beth Stefanchik, DO
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992942551
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
