Dr. Sosin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Sosin, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Sosin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School (New Jersey)
Locations
Rwhg Womens Medical Center520 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-5711
Family Intervention Services Inc106 Valley St, South Orange, NJ 07079 Directions (973) 763-4334
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6200
- 4 188 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 2, Roseland, NJ 07068 Directions (973) 435-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sosin is amazing! I love her bedside manner. She immediately put me at ease. I wasn't scheduled to meet with (I was a patient of another physician in the office) but she made time in her schedule to see me regarding a problem I was having. I felt so comfortable, I asked her if I could switch to her. I will definitely recommend friends and family. Thanks, Dr. Sosin!
About Dr. Beth Sosin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School (New Jersey)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosin.
