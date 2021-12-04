See All General Surgeons in Southbury, CT
Dr. Beth Sieling, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Sieling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sieling works at Breast Oncology Center in Southbury, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Breast and Oncology Center
    33 Bullet Hill Rd Ste 214, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 267-1563
  2. 2
    St. Mary's Hospital
    56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 267-1563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sieling?

    Dec 04, 2021
    Dr. Sieling is the most compassionate, knowledgeable and approachable Dr. I have ever had. She has always been available for my panic sessions to answer my questions with medical expertise and kindness. My first meeting with her was shortly after diagnosis and she spent time with my daughter and me going over drawings, surgical options and follow up care after bilateral mastectomy. I can never thank her enough for saving my life. I highly recommend her to anyone battling breast cancer. She is the best!
    Cyndi Lacilla — Dec 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Beth Sieling, MD
    About Dr. Beth Sieling, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134145808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Sieling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sieling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sieling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sieling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sieling has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sieling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

