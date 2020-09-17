Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Jefferson University Physician Urology Department833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 923-1089
Abington Gynecologic Healthcare721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (215) 540-1516
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
She made my daughter feel so comfortable for an uncomfortable situation. Took her time and had great bedside manner.
About Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD
- Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700051554
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Harvard University
