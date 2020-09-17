Overview

Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.