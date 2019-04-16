Overview

Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Schulz-Butulis works at Midtown Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.