Dermatology
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Schulz-Butulis works at Midtown Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Dermatology
    5904 Six Forks Rd Ste 211, Raleigh, NC 27609
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Family Dermatology
    5603 Duraleigh Rd Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Rash
Ringworm
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MedCost
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 16, 2019
    Amazing team! Great visit! Dr Schulz-Butulis and her staff are thorough, efficient and engaging. Make sure to voice your concerns. Do not leave without getting your questions answered. Show them what concerns you. They will do a thorough job. WELL DONE :D
    Scott Waddle in Cary, NC — Apr 16, 2019
    Dermatology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1134165830
    Residency
    National Naval Medical Center|Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
    Brooke AMC Fort Sam|Brooke Army Medical Center
    OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
