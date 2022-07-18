Overview

Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schrope works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.