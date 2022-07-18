Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Schrope, MD
Dr. Beth Schrope, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I am a cancer survivor for 14 years because of Dr Schrope’s skills as a surgeon, her dedication to her profession and her genuine compassion for a patient. Forever Grateful, Sheila C
About Dr. Beth Schrope, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003885997
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ny Presby Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
