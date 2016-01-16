Overview

Dr. Beth Rubinstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Rubinstein works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Henrico, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.