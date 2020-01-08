Dr. Beth Renzulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renzulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Beth Renzulli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Renzulli works at
Locations
-
1
Adult and Adolescent Medicine of Middletown LLC102 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 200, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 449-0070
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Renzulli?
DR. RENZULLI IS TOPS, THE BEST DR. AROUND. ALWAYS CARING, THERE FOR YOU AND NEVER RUSHES YOU. EASY TO TALK TO AND ALWAYS HELPS IN EVERY WAY POSSIABLE. I ALWAYS TELL EVERYONE WHAT A SPECIAL AND GOOD PERSON SHE IS AND SHOULD THE NEED A NEW DR. —- DR. RENZULLI IS THE ONE. NO DOUBT SHE IS THE BEST.
About Dr. Beth Renzulli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1073603031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renzulli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renzulli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renzulli works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Renzulli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renzulli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renzulli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renzulli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.