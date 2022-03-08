Dr. Beth Rackow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rackow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Rackow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Rackow, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Rackow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rackow?
Dr Rackow treated me for infertility from 2019 to 2020. My husband and I went to her when I didn't get my period after we stopped BC and started TTC. She treated me with respect, kindness, and compassion. I wouldn't hesitate to contact Dr Rackow again for any future needs.
About Dr. Beth Rackow, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154305985
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rackow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rackow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rackow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rackow works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rackow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rackow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rackow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rackow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.