Dr. Beth Purdy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Purdy works at Beth A Purdy, MD, PLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.