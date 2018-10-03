See All Hand Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Beth Purdy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Purdy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Purdy works at Beth A Purdy, MD, PLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth A. Purdy MD Plc.
    300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Autoimmune Diseases

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 03, 2018
    I had a successful hand surgery by Dr. Purdy years ago. I saw her again for problems with my other hand and some neurologic symptoms in both hands. She did a detailed review of my symptoms and history from my other specialists BEFORE my appointment. She thoroughly explained her analysis and treatment plan. Her staff was equally detailed, professional, and nice. She is a champion among physicians. I have great trust and respect for her!
    Kim K in Phoenix, AZ — Oct 03, 2018
    About Dr. Beth Purdy, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295712958
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Phoenix Integrated Hand Fellowship
    Residency
    • Summa Health System
    Internship
    • Akron City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Purdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purdy works at Beth A Purdy, MD, PLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Purdy’s profile.

    Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

