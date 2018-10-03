Dr. Beth Purdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Purdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Purdy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Purdy works at
Locations
Beth A. Purdy MD Plc.300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 266-2834
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purdy?
I had a successful hand surgery by Dr. Purdy years ago. I saw her again for problems with my other hand and some neurologic symptoms in both hands. She did a detailed review of my symptoms and history from my other specialists BEFORE my appointment. She thoroughly explained her analysis and treatment plan. Her staff was equally detailed, professional, and nice. She is a champion among physicians. I have great trust and respect for her!
About Dr. Beth Purdy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295712958
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Hand Fellowship
- Summa Health System
- Akron City Hospital
- University of Arizona
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdy works at
Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purdy speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.