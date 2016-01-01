Dr. Beth Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Price, MD
Dr. Beth Price, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Women's Health - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 876-7930
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912931007
- Trident Fam Med Trident Hosp
- Trident Hosp
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.