Overview

Dr. Beth Price, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Price works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.