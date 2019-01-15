Dr. Beth Preminger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preminger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Preminger, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Preminger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.
Locations
Mmc Manhattan Practice At Park Ave969 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 706-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlem Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Preminger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922265016
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
- JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preminger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preminger accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preminger speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Preminger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preminger.
