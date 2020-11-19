Dr. Beth Prairie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prairie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Prairie, MD
Dr. Beth Prairie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Prairie works at
Ahn Center for Reproductive Medicine1000 Higbee Dr Ste D206, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7140
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 854-7140Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-5840
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Prairie was so compassionate and answered my questions until all of my concerns were allayed. I am so grateful to have such a knowledgeable and caring doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003918749
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Prairie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prairie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prairie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prairie has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prairie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prairie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prairie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prairie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prairie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.