Dr. Beth Popp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Popp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Vincents Comprehensive Cancer Center325 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Martha Stewart Center for Living Downtown10 Union Sq E Ste 3G, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Popp, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1033127428
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Indiana U Med Ctr
- Indiana U Med Ctr
- Indiana U School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Maimonides Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popp speaks Chinese.
