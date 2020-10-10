Dr. Beth Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Peterson, MD
Dr. Beth Peterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Collom and Carney Clinic Department of Surgery5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3007Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Peterson is beyond knowledgeable in her profession. She went into complete detail pertaining to the diagnosis & surgery procedures leaving us with very few questions to ask because she covered every area on multiple occasions. She was great for the care of my husband's surgery & follow up as well. I highly recommend Dr. Peterson.
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194043513
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- General Surgery
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
