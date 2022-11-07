See All Podiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Podiatry
4.5 (83)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Beth Pearce, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Pearce works at Upperline Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upperline Health
    13400 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 1103, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 223-8818
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Crush Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I have gone to Dr. Pearce several times since I moved to Florida. She cured my Plantar FaSchitis, helped me with arthritis in my large toe as well as with a broken foot.
    Mark T — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Beth Pearce, DPM
    About Dr. Beth Pearce, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1568432722
    Education & Certifications

    • Jacksonville Medical Center
    • Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
