Dr. Beth Medford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Medford, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth Medford, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Medford works at
Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1355
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth Medford, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medford accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Medford. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medford.
