Dr. Beth McLellan, MD
Overview
Dr. Beth McLellan, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. McLellan works at
Locations
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 862-8840
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beth McLellan, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
