Dr. Beth McAvey, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth McAvey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. McAvey works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    Nov 20, 2021
    Amazing staff and doctor…amazing experience. Kind and extremely knowledgeable staff
    — Nov 20, 2021
    About Dr. Beth McAvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1558513853
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai South Nassau
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth McAvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAvey works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McAvey’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McAvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

