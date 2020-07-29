Dr. Beth Marcaccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcaccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Marcaccio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Marcaccio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Marcaccio works at
Locations
-
1
Your Health Inc1407 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 727-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcaccio?
Dr. Marcaccio performed a total hysterectomy on me that was much needed by the time I started seeing her. She explained everything wonderfully, she gave me options, and the surgery couldn't have gone better. I never experienced even the smallest of complications, very low levels of pain during recovery, and my incision is basically invisible 3 years later. I was completely impressed with the entire process, which I thought was going to be awful, but it was the best thing I ever did. Highly recommend Dr. Marcaccio.
About Dr. Beth Marcaccio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1639185689
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcaccio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcaccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcaccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcaccio works at
Dr. Marcaccio has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcaccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcaccio speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcaccio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcaccio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcaccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcaccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.