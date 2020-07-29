Overview

Dr. Beth Marcaccio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Marcaccio works at Champaign Dental Group in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.