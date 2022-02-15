Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Leventhal works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Nephrology Associates2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 101, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 739-2511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Florida Nephrology Associates7501 Wiles Rd # 100, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 739-2511Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
South Florida Nephrology Consultants, PL603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 265, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 437-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leventhal?
I met with Dr. Levinthal today and found her extremely knowledgeable and answered all my questions. I am a kidney recipient, and she went over all my history and medications with me. I left the office feeling good about my decision on selecting her as my physician.
About Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265468797
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp/Cornell
- Yale New Haven
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leventhal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leventhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leventhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leventhal works at
Dr. Leventhal has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leventhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leventhal speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leventhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leventhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leventhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.