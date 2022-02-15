See All Nephrologists in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Leventhal works at South Florida Nephrology Associates in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Nephrology Associates
    2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 101, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 739-2511
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Florida Nephrology Associates
    7501 Wiles Rd # 100, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 739-2511
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    South Florida Nephrology Consultants, PL
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 265, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265468797
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hosp/Cornell
    • Yale New Haven
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leventhal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leventhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leventhal has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leventhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leventhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leventhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leventhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

