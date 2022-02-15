Overview

Dr. Beth Leventhal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Leventhal works at South Florida Nephrology Associates in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.